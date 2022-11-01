Toward the Production of Safer Chemicals

A new protocol for safer chemical design is helping to overcome gaps in ‘traditional’ toxicology and improve upon federal regulations for endocrine-disrupting chemicals

Research over the past two decades shows clearly that some chemicals manufactured for product functionality can have deleterious effects on human health and the environment at low concentrations. Moreover, many chemicals are transported globally by a variety of mechanisms such that the human population is unavoidably contaminated with biologically active chemicals. An important area of research has been on endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) — chemicals that exert adverse effects by interfering with the body’s hormone systems. These chemicals can have profound effects on fetal and neonatal development, as well as on adult physiology. However, these studies also reveal an approach to create chemicals with the desired functionality while being safer by design.

This article outlines the data informing us about the hazards of manufactured chemicals and discusses ways to create safer chemicals in the future. The article also discusses opportunities created by the proposed European “Chemical Strategy for Sustainability.”

Background

The book “Our Stolen Future,” published 25 years ago [ 1], examines the ways that certain synthetic chemicals can interfere with hormonal messages involved in the control of growth and development, especially in the fetus. Originally met with skepticism, research efforts since that time leave no doubt that human health is being adversely affected by industrial chemicals, and that the issue is much broader than originally envisioned.

Today, major international medical societies have issued scientific and policy statements warning about the health effects of chronic exposures to EDCs. For example, the Endocrine Society (Washington, D.C.; www.endocrine.org) — a medical and scientific society with over 18,000 members from over 120 countries — has defined an EDC as “…an exogenous chemical, or mixture of chemicals, that interferes with any aspect of hormone action” in Ref. 2. The group has published lengthy scientific statements documenting adverse effects, and is heavily involved in global discussions about the science of endocrine disruption. Furthermore, the Federation of International Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO; London, U.K.; www.figo.org) released an opinion, endorsed by many medical organizations, articulating the contribution of EDCs to reproductive harm [ 3]. The World Health Organization (Geneva, Switzerland; www.who.int) has likewise reviewed the literature and determined that EDCs are a global health threat [ 4]. These few examples illustrate the recognition among medical experts that some manufactured chemicals are causing harm to human populations by interfering with hormonal systems, which also has very large economic implications.

The various statements made by these medical and scientific societies are based on thousands of research papers focused on identifying causal relationships between exposure to chemicals or mixtures of chemicals and human health, and the mechanisms that account for adverse effects. Mechanistic studies have shed considerable light on the ways in which manufactured chemicals can interfere with hormone systems.

Key characteristics of EDCs

Chemicals can disrupt hormone systems by interfering at any point along the pathway of hormone action. An important mechanism is by directly interacting with hormone receptors. Hormone receptors mediate all actions of hormones as demonstrated by so-called “knock-out” experiments in mice [ 5], or genetic defects in humans [ 6], so it is important to recognize that chemicals can interact with these proteins. Examples are industrial chemicals that are structurally similar to thyroid hormone (also known as tetraiodothyronine, thyroxine or T4), which is essential for brain function. A variety of chemicals are known to interact with the thyroid hormone receptor, including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), triclosan and bisphenol A (BPA). Figure 1 shows the structure for some of these chemicals. Importantly, phase I enzymes that hydroxylate these chemicals can increase their ability to interact with the receptor. Each of these chemicals has been linked to cognitive deficits in children and experimental studies demonstrate that they can interfere with thyroid hormone action. In contrast, many chemicals with structures, sometimes markedly dissimilar to estradiol — the female sex hormone — can interact with the estrogen receptor [ 7].

These examples highlight that commercially available chemicals created for their functionality can interact with proteins that are important for hormonal signaling in very selective ways. In the case of hormone receptors, chemicals can activate or inhibit them. In the case of enzymes that metabolize hormones, chemicals are known to induce their expression [ 8], or alter their activity. These actions have been described as “key characteristics of endocrine-disrupting chemicals,” and are illustrated in Figure 2 [ 9]. The work of La Merrill [ 9] highlights the gap between current research and the strategy employed by regulatory systems in the U.S. and globally to protect human health and the environment.

EDC screening program

The Clean Water Act of 1996 mandated that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA; Washington, D.C.; www.epa.gov) evaluate chemicals undergoing licensure activities for EDC properties. Their first action was to empanel the Endocrine Disruptor Screening and Testing Advisory Committee that worked from 1996 to 1998 to develop a strategy to test chemicals for EDC properties. The Agency Administrator deemed that the scope of the committee would be restricted to “estrogen, androgen, thyroid and steroidogenesis” (EATS), and the Agency adopted a two-tiered system, the Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program (EDSP), which was outlined in two Federal Register notices published in 1998.

Tier 1 screening data are used to identify substances that interact with the endocrine system — that is, they have an intrinsically hazardous EDC property. In principle, chemicals that go through Tier 1 screening and are found to exhibit the ability to interact with the estrogen, androgen or thyroid hormone systems will proceed to Tier 2 for testing. Tier 2 testing data will identify any adverse endocrine-related effects caused by the substance and establish a quantitative relationship between the dose and that adverse effect. The results of Tier 2 testing will be combined with other hazard information and exposure assessment on a given chemical, resulting in the risk assessment. Risk assessments are used to inform risk-mitigation measures, as necessary, and regulatory decisions concerning chemicals.

Tier 1 of the EDSP includes a battery of tests that include both in vitro and in vivo assays, totaling 11 in all. Some of the assays included in Tier 1 have not been validated, and none of the Tier 2 assays has been validated [ 10]. In 2011, the EPA issued testing orders for 52 chemicals to be evaluated with the Tier 1 assays, and 18 were determined to need Tier 2 testing in 2015, although test orders were never issued. In 2013, the EPA published a second list of 109 chemicals to be evaluated with Tier 1 assays, but never issued test orders. In 2021, the EPA’s office of the Inspector General concluded that, “Without the required testing and an effective system of internal controls, the EPA cannot make measurable progress toward complying with the statutory requirements or safeguarding human health and the environment against risks from endocrine-disrupting chemicals” [ 11].

Regulatory toxicology

Manufactured chemicals that fall under regulatory authorities (for instance, pesticides or food additives) are evaluated for safety using assays that largely have been in use for many decades. They often do not reflect modern biochemical science and are thus insensitive compared to assays used in today’s biomedical research (Figure 3). Importantly, the findings from these studies are generally interpreted from the point of view of “traditional” toxicology. The concept is that the assay endpoint should be reflective of an “adverse effect” and thereby predictive of harm in humans. For example, a chemical that causes a decrease in the number of pups in a rat litter would be considered adverse. Likewise, a chemical that causes a change in the structure or function of the brain would be considered adverse. This requirement for “adversity” almost ensures the use of animal studies because cell-based or biochemical assays (for example, estrogen receptor binding) would not be considered adverse per se using current criteria.

A significant weakness in this paradigm is that EDCs can cause irreversible harm without being identified in one of these regulatory (required) assays [ 12]. For example, thyroid hormone insufficiency (as evidenced by congenital hypothyroidism) in humans results in a variety of adverse effects, such as cognitive deficits, short stature, hypotonia and others [ 13]. Thyroid hormone insufficiency has similar effects in rodents (as well as all vertebrates), including behavioral effects and defects in brain development [ 14]. These effects do not result in a change in brain weight – one of the measures considered adverse in regulatory studies.

Another example is that some chemicals can interfere with the female hormone estrogen in a way that contributes to the acquisition of Type 2 diabetes [ 15]. Again, these effects are not observed by regulatory studies. There are many such examples highlighting that endocrine disruptors cannot be evaluated for safety using traditional approaches and standard interpretations [ 16].

The future of safety assessments

Because of the weakness in test guidelines for EDCs, the E.U. passed two legal frameworks establishing a “hazard-based” exclusion for pesticides (plant protection products and biocides) [ 17]. This means that if a chemical is identified as an EDC, it cannot be licensed within the E.U. with some exceptions for those chemicals with negligible exposures. In contrast, the U.S. has a risk-based approach that focuses on hazard, “potency” and exposure [ 10]. Unfortunately, the gaps in testing chemical safety in food [ 18] and the environment [ 10] are not likely to be resolved quickly.

However, there are ways to improve chemical and product safety. The U.S. EPA, as well as the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD; Paris, France; www.oecd.org), have invested time and funding into “New Approach Methodologies” (NAMs). Essentially, this means non-animal-based approaches, such as in silico, in vitro and biochemical methods. Despite this effort, it is not clear how this information will be used in regulation, because the convention is that the endpoints acknowledged to be adverse need so-called “apical” endpoints reflective of adverse effects measured in vivo [ 19].

There is a movement to complement the concept of a “safe level” of exposure to EDCs to the concept of “safer chemicals.” In short, this concept states that chemicals without hormonal activities will be intrinsically safer than chemicals with endocrine activities, at least with respect to endocrine disrupting effects.

A new protocol

In 2012, a multidisciplinary team of scientists proposed a new intellectual framework designed to steer synthetic chemists away from the synthesis and production of another generation of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, the Tiered Protocol For Endocrine Disruption (TiPED). TiPED is conceived as a tool for new chemical design. Thus, it starts with a chemist theoretically at “the drawing board.” It consists of five testing tiers ranging from broad in silico evaluation up through specific cell- and whole-organism-based assays. To be effective at detecting endocrine disruption, a testing protocol must be able to measure potential hormone-like or hormone-inhibiting effects of chemicals, as well as the many possible interactions and signaling after-effects such chemicals may have with cell-based receptors.

Unlike the EPA’s tiered approach using the EDSP, described previously in this article, in which positive results in Tier 1 indicative of likely adverse effects trigger another round of testing in Tier 2, positive results in Tier 1 of TiPED are used to identify new candidate chemicals as likely to be hazardous, and thus not eligible for further development. The exception would be if the chemical’s properties justified research that revealed how its molecular structure could be manipulated to eliminate the EDC effect while maintaining the chemical’s desirable characteristics. Only if the chemical does not display indications of hazard in Tier 1 is it moved on to Tier 2. The same filter is applied to eliminate candidate chemicals in the remaining Tiers 3 through 5, step by step. Because the early tiers are less expensive and faster, and because they do not involve animals, expensive testing procedures for whole organisms are conducted on only a small fraction of the universe that might be under consideration. This tiered approach of stepwise elimination saves time and resources, and reduces the amount of animal testing overall. The last tier — testing apical endpoints in whole animals — not only protects against known EDC mechanisms, but also reduces the likelihood that currently unknown mechanisms will not be detected by the assays. Because science advances with time and experience, the TiPED system is designed to evolve over time, incorporating the best of today’s science, instead of being locked into outdated assays often decades old.

A new strategy for sustainability

On October 14, 2020 the European Commission announced its “Chemical Strategy for Sustainability” as part of the European “Green Deal.” Years in the making, sometimes with fraught negotiations, the strategy represents a remarkably forward-thinking agenda based upon modern biomedical science that, if implemented as currently designed, will lead to significant changes in the chemical enterprise. These effects will unfold not just in Europe, but globally, because of the size of the European market and the changes that will be required to achieve the strategy’s goals.

A key part of the strategy is adherence to endocrinological science in assessing the hazards of EDCs. This commitment reflects years of educational outreach by the endocrinological community, especially the Endocrine Society and the European Society of Endocrinology, to help E.U. policymakers understand that old, out-of-date approaches championed by traditional toxicologists were inadequate to protect the European public against EDCs. One specific example of the types of changes that may unfold is the case of a very commonly used EDC, bisphenol A (BPA). In December 2021, the European Food Safety Authority recommended that the “tolerable daily intake” (TDI) of BPA be reduced by a factor of 100,000 [ 20]. If this draft recommendation is adopted, it will likely end most if not all uses of BPA in food-packaging materials. With this precedent, the TDIs of other EDC chemicals may also be reduced substantially.

A second key element of the strategy is funding support for chemists seeking sustainable replacements for hazardous chemicals currently in use. This is not simply a matter of taking existing chemicals off the shelf and substituting them with chemicals that have not been evaluated. It will require significant innovation and new chemistry. As the world moves toward a new generation of inherently safer materials, this will advantage the European chemical industry in competition with chemical producers not moving in this direction.

The European Chemical Strategy for Sustainability will lead to large changes in chemical commerce and regulation, and hopefully to significant improvements in the health of Europeans. Competition and innovation to replace hazardous chemicals with sustainable chemicals may lead to similar changes around the world.

Edited by Mary Page Bailey

References

1. Colborn, T., Dumanoski, D., Myers, J.P., “Our Stolen Future: Are We Threatening our Fertility, Intelligence, and Survival?,” Penguin Group, March 1997.

2. Zoeller, R.T., Brown, T.R., Doan, L.L., others, Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals and Public Health Protection: A Statement of Principles from The Endocrine Society, Endocrinology, September 2012.

3. Di Renzo, G.C., Conry, J.A., Blake, J., others, International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Opinion on Reproductive Health Impacts of Exposure to Toxic Environmental Chemicals, Int. J. Gynaecol. Obstet., December 2015.

4. Bergman, A., Heindel, J.J., Jobling, S., others, State of the Science of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals 2012, United National Environment Program and World Health Organization, 2013.

5. Samarut, J., Plateroti, M., Thyroid Hormone Receptors: Several Players for One Hormone and Multiple Functions, Methods Mol. Biol., June 2018.

6. Van Mullem, A.A., Visser, T.J., Peeters, R.P., Clinical Consequences of Mutations in Thyroid Hormone Receptor-α1, European Thyroid Journal, March 2014.

7. Eick, G.N., Colucci, J.K., Harms, M.J., others, Evolution of Minimal Specificity and Promiscuity in Steroid Hormone Receptors, PLoS Genetics, November 2012.

8. Vansell, N.R., Mechanisms by which inducers of drug metabolizing enzymes alter thyroid hormones in rats, Drug Metab. Dispos., April 2022.

9. La Merrill, M.A., Vandenberg, L.N., Smith, M.T., Goodson, W., others, Consensus on the key characteristics of endocrine-disrupting chemicals as a basis for hazard identification, Nat. Rev. Endocrinol., November 2019.

10. Maffini, M.V., Vandenberg, L.N., Failure to Launch: The Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Front. Toxicol., May 2022.

11. EPA Office of the Inspector General (OIG), EPA’s Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program Has Made Limited Progress in Assessing Pesticides, U.S. Govt., July 2021.

12. Kortenkamp, A., Martin, O., Faust, M., others, State of the Art Assessment of Endocrine Disruptors Final Report, European Commission, December 2011.

13. Rastogi, M.V., LaFranchi, S.H., Congenital Hypothyroidism, Orphanet J. Rare. Dis., June 2010.

14. Amano, I., Takatsuru. Y., Khairinisa, M.A., others, Effects of mild perinatal hypothyroidism on cognitive function of adult male offspring, Endocrinology, March 2018.

15. Marroqui, L., Martinez-Pinna, J., Castellano-Munoz, M., others, Bisphenol-S and bisphenol-F alter mouse pancreatic ß-cell ion channel expression and activity and insulin release through an estrogen receptor ERß mediated pathway, Chemosphere, February 2021.

16. Myers, J.P., Zoeller, R.T., vom Saal, F.S., A clash of old and new scientific concepts in toxicity, with important implications for public health, Environ. Health Perspect., July 2009.

17. Kortenkamp, A., Axelstad, M., Baig, A.H., others, Removing Critical Gaps in Chemical Test Methods by Developing New Assays for the Identification of Thyroid Hormone System-Disrupting Chemicals — The ATHENA Project, Int. J. Mol. Sci., April 2020.

18. Neltner, T.G., Alger, H.M., Leonard, J.E., others, Data Gaps in Toxicity Testing of Chemicals Allowed in Food in the United States, Reprod. Toxicol., December 2013.

19. Stump, D.G., O’Connor, J.C., Lewis, J.M., Key lessons from performance of the U.S. EPA Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program (EDSP) Tier 1 male and female pubertal assays, Birth Defects Res. Part B, Dev. and Reprod. Toxicol., February 2014.

20. European Food Safety Authority, Bisphenol A: EFSA draft opinion proposes lowering the tolerable daily intake, December 2021.

Further reading 1. Gore, A.C., Chappell, V.A., Fenton, S.E., others, EDC-2: The Endocrine Society’s Second Scientific Statement on Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals, Endocr. Rev., December 2015. 2. Diamanti-Kandarakis, E., Bourguignon, J.P., Giudice, L.C., others, Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals: An Endocrine Society Scientific Statement, Endocr. Rev., June 2009. 3. Zoeller, R.T., Doan, L., Demeneix, B., others, Update on Activities in Endocrine Disruptor Research and Policy, Endocrinology, July 2019. 4. Gaylord, A., Osborne, G., Ghassabian, A., others, Trends in neurodevelopmental disability burden due to early life chemical exposure in the USA from 2001 to 2016: A population-based disease burden and cost analysis, Mol. Cell Endocrinol., January 2020. 5.Trasande, L., Zoeller, R.T., Hass, U., others, Burden of disease and costs of exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals in the European Union: an updated analysis, Andrology, July 2016. 6. U.S. EPA, EDSTAC Final Report, August 1998. 7. U.S. EPA, EDSP 1998 Federal Register Notices, August and December 1998. 8. Koibuchi, N., The Role of Thyroid Hormone on Functional Organization in the Cerebellum, Cerebellum, June 2013. 9. Martinez-Pinna, J., Marroqui, L., Hmadcha, A., others, Oestrogen receptor beta mediates the actions of bisphenol-A on ion channel expression in mouse pancreatic beta cells, Diabetologia, June 2019. 10. Nadal, A., Fuentes, E., Ripoll, C., others, Extranuclear-initiated estrogenic actions of endocrine disrupting chemicals: Is there toxicology beyond paracelsus?, J. Steroid Biochem. Mol. Biol., January 2017. 11. Schug, T.T., Abagyan, R., Blumberg, B., others, Designing Endocrine Disruption Out of the Next Generation of Chemicals, Green Chemistry, January 2013. 12. European Commission, Green Deal: Commission adopts new Chemicals Strategy towards a toxic-free environment, October 2020.

Authors

R. Thomas Zoeller is professor emeritus of biology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (Email: tzoeller@bio.umass.edu) and also serves as a visiting professor at Örebro University’s School of Science and Technology in Örebro, Sweden. He has published nearly 200 peer-reviewed papers related to neurochemistry, circadian rhythms, reproductive neuroendocrinology and the role of thyroid hormones in development. In addition to serving as a member of the EPA’s Endocrine Disruptor Screening and Testing Advisory Committee working group on Screening and Testing, he has served as a chartered member of the EPA’s Science Advisory Board and was chair of their Exposure and Human Health Committee reviewing the Computational Toxicology Program.

Pete Myers is the founder of Sudoc, LLC (Email; pmyers@sudoc.com; Website: www.sudoc.com) and the chief scientist and board chair of Environmental Health Sciences (Website: www.ehsciences.org), a nonprofit organization driving public policy discussions surrounding environmental, health and climate topics. He is also an adjust professor of chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pa. He has received numerous scientific accolades, including the 2017 Distinguished Service Award from the Sierra Club and the Endocrine Society’s Laureate Award for Outstanding Public Service.